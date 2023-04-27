Apple Watch will no longer be tied to one single iPhone, rumor says

Apple Watch will be able to sync across multiple Apple devices in the future, according to an anonymous leaker who goes by the alias @analyst941. Not just iPhones, the watchOS-powered smartwatch will "sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices," the leaker added.

Apple Watch relies on a companion iPhone for a variety of tasks. This includes setting up the smartwatch, managing apps, and saving backups. Currently, Apple Watch backup is included with the backup of its paired iPhone, either when uploaded to iCloud or done locally on a Mac or PC.

With that said, there is no detail on how the said functionality will work and when it will arrive. However, according to a recent report, watchOS 10 is expected to be the biggest software update since 2015. Another report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is working on a dedicated Health app for iPad as part of iPadOS 17. The iPhone-maker is also expected to release an AI-powered health coaching service.

The leaker further revealed in a separate tweet that Apple is working on a "special version of iPadOS 17" specifically developed for iPads with bigger displays. A rumored 14.1-inch iPad with support for two 6K Thunderbolt displays is expected to release in 2024.

If such an iPad ever sees the light of day, it would exceed the size of the current 12.9 iPad Pro and as well as the MacBook Air M2 which measures 13.6 inches diagonally. Meanwhile, iPadOS 17 is also expected to get numerous lock screen customizations that formed a part of iOS 16. Apple will preview iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023 which is set to happen from June 5-9.