Not used your Twitter account in years? You might lose it

On Monday, Elon Musk took to his Twitter feed to confirm that the company is working on removing user accounts from the platform that have been inactive for a long period of time, which is as yet undefined but is in the "years" range.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

This isn't the first time that Elon has tweeted along these lines, originally announcing in November that an account purge was on the way, and then again in December that the platform would be freeing up name space of up to 1.5 billion user accounts.

This also follows another suggestion in November by Musk to potentially deactivate accounts that have not logged in within a single year. This shows that potentially this initial idea has evolved within Twitter management in the past six months to cover inactive accounts that haven't logged in for more than one year.

At the moment only Musk's tweets give any insight to what the process will cover at Twitter, with no confirmation on exactly how the process will roll out and when it will begin.