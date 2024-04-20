14TB Western Digital Purple Pro Surveillance HDD is still selling at its lowest price

If you are in need of a reliable storage solution for your surveillance system, you might want to check out the 14TB WD Purple Pro Surveillance Internal HDD. Designed specifically for continuous video recording, this HDD is tailored to meet the demands of modern surveillance environments. Currently, it is also selling at its lowest price on Amazon so, grab it while stocks last.

Western Digital's AllFrame AI technology enhances ATA streaming to minimize frame loss and improve video playback quality. These drives are optimized to support up to 64 single-stream HD cameras in addition to multiple streams from smart cameras, with each camera streaming at 3.2Mbps.

Furthermore, the Purple Pro HDD boasts a workload rating of up to 550TB per year, making them potentially suitable for heavy video data capture and analysis. Engineered with an MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours, the WD Purple Pro drives are reliable for 24/7 operation in advanced smart video solutions.

In addition, the Western Digital Device Analytics offers extensive operational and diagnostic data for compatible systems, aiding in monitoring storage device performance and health. Whether you're using it in a standalone system or integrating it into a network-attached storage (NAS) setup, the WD Purple Pro promises reliable performance, ensuring that your surveillance footage is securely stored and easily accessible.

14TB Western Digital Purple Pro Surveillance Internal Hard Drive (SATA 6 Gb/s, 512 MB Cache, 3.5"): $299.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Furthermore, you can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.