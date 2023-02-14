Give your NAS, Plex servers love with WD, Seagate 4TB 8TB 12TB 16TB 18TB CMR HDD deals

Earlier today, we covered some excellent graphics card deals which consisted of the 16GB AMD RX 6800 XT selling for well under $600 and an 12GB RX 6750 XT going for $400 or below. However, in this article, we take a look at the best CMR hard drives which are great for NAS or Plex media servers. These consist of both Seagate as well as WD SKUs (purchase links below).
The deals comprise mainly Seagate drives, but there are some Western Digital (WD) ones too. As mentioned above, all the drives are based on Conventional Magnetic Recording or CMR which make them ideal for stuff like Network-attached Storage (NAS) and media servers like Plex.
Get the Seagate and WD drives at the links below. All the deals listed above are sold and shipped by Amazon or Newegg:
Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB NAS Hard Drive 7200 RPM 256MB Cache CMR SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5": $299.99 + $10 off w/ promo code 963TEXP, limited offer (Newegg US)
Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5 inch: $249.99 (Amazon US) ; $279.99 + $30 off w/ promo code HRTCPA496, limited offer (Newegg US)
Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache: $199.99 + $10 off w/ promo code HRTCPA499, limited offer (Newegg US)
Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache: $199.99 + $10 off w/ promo code ERECPA424, limited offer (Newegg US)
Seagate IronWolf 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5": $159.99 + $20 off w/ promo code 964TEXP, limited offer (Newegg US)
Seagate Exos 7E8 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5": $134.99 (Newegg US)
Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5900 RPM 64MB Cache: $74.99 (Amazon US)
- WD Red Plus 4TB 5400 RPM 128MB cache 3.5": $69.99 (Amazon US)
