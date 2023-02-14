AMD is offering some real value over Nvidia with these RX 6800 XT, 6750 XT deals

If you are a 1080p, 1440p or 4K gamer and have been holding off for the best price to upgrade your current GPU, or maybe to build an entirely new gaming PC, this may be the moment to act on your desires. That's because the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, which is a revamped faster version of the 6700 XT with higher memory and core clocks, and the RX 6800 XT are currently selling for some of the best prices we have ever seen them (buying links below).

PowerColor Red Dragon RX 6800 XT

First up, we have the RX 6800 XT, a Red Dragon model from PowerColor. The 6800 XT trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3080 10GB and 12GB models depending on the games. However, as with most AMD RDNA 2 cards, the 6800 XT is not as good for ray tracing, though it is able to trade blows with the Nvidia RTX 3070, which often sells for similar prices as this. Hence, it's a win-win situation with the AMD option as the 6800 XT is faster at rasterization, which is far more common.

PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB: $569.99 (Newegg US) (Original MSRP: ~$899)

Up next, we have the Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU, which was already covered previously. While this article serves as a reminder, we have also added a new deal in which consists of a new three fan model from Gigabyte, which should lead to better cooling performance.

In case you are looking at more powerful options, you can consider the AMD RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, some of which are still selling at excellent discounts. You can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.