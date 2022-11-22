Grab Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro with AMOLED display, Intel Core i7, and 512GB SSD for $899

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself or your loved ones with a new powerful laptop. Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro lineup is now available with a massive 31% discount, allowing you to grab the Core i7 / 512GB SSD configuration for as little as $899.99.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro is a thin and light 13-inch (or 15-inch) laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, 512GB solid-state drive, and an AMOLED display. Samsung claims the built-in battery provides up to 21 hours of use on a single charge. Finally, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, so there is no need for extra spending on an operating system.

Here are more detailed specs of the discounted models:

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Display 13.3-inch AMOLED 1920x1080 15.6-inch AMOLED 1920x1080 Operating system Windows 11 Home Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm, 0.87kb

11.98" x 7.87" x 0.44", 1.92lbs 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm, 1.11kg

13.99" x 8.89" x 0.46", 2.45lbs Colors Silver and Graphite Processor Intel Core i7-1260P with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores Memory 8GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 63Wh (13-inch) and 68Wh (15-inch), up to 21 hours of use Network Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4

1x HDMI

1x USB-A

1x USB-C

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.