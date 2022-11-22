Grab Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro with AMOLED display, Intel Core i7, and 512GB SSD for $899

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself or your loved ones with a new powerful laptop. Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro lineup is now available with a massive 31% discount, allowing you to grab the Core i7 / 512GB SSD configuration for as little as $899.99.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro is a thin and light 13-inch (or 15-inch) laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, 512GB solid-state drive, and an AMOLED display. Samsung claims the built-in battery provides up to 21 hours of use on a single charge. Finally, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, so there is no need for extra spending on an operating system.
- 13" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, i7/8GB, 512GB SSD, Graphite - $899 | 31% on Amazon US
- 13" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, i7/8GB, 512GB SSD, Silver - $899 | 31% on Amazon US
- 15" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, i7/16GB, 512GB SSD, Graphite - $1,049 | 28% on Amazon US
Here are more detailed specs of the discounted models:
|Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch AMOLED 1920x1080
|15.6-inch AMOLED 1920x1080
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm, 0.87kb
11.98" x 7.87" x 0.44", 1.92lbs
|355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm, 1.11kg
13.99" x 8.89" x 0.46", 2.45lbs
|Colors
|Silver and Graphite
|Processor
|
Intel Core i7-1260P with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores
|Memory
|
8GB LPDDR5
|16GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Battery
|63Wh (13-inch) and 68Wh (15-inch), up to 21 hours of use
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|1x Thunderbolt 4
1x HDMI
1x USB-A
1x USB-C
