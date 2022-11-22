Twitter alternative Hive reaches one million users

Ever since business mogul Elon Musk took over social media platform Twitter, many of its users have started moving to other similar social media platforms like Mastodon. Another Twitter alternative called Hive is also seeing a rapid increase in sign-ups, and has in fact amassed one million users today.

1,000,000 Besties and the number keeps climbing! 🫶🌈🔥Thank you to everyone who has followed us, joined, shared their Hive posts and profiles, invested in our WeFunder, and overall just given us such an incredible amount of support! 🥹🐝💛 pic.twitter.com/3IOliTf647 — Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) November 21, 2022

According to a report by TechCrunch, Hive started becoming popular even before Musk acquired Twitter. Over the weekend, as hundreds of Twitter employees reject Elon Musk's ultimatum, the app saw another surge in sign-ups. It is currently one of the top apps on the US App Store and Google Play, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Founded in 2019 by "Raluca," Hive is a social media app that combines concepts from a variety of social networks, such as Instagram and Twitter. The app features a Home feed and topic-based communities such as Cars, Music, Fashion, Travel, Tech, Memes, Pets, Crafts, and Books, among many others. You can like, comment, and repost content, and click on hashtags.

Hive uses the same follower-based system as Twitter. You can choose your pronouns, display your astrological sign, and even add your favorite songs to your profile, a-la MySpace (this feature is still in the works, according to the app).

Unlike most social networks, Hive uses a chronological feed instead of personalization algorithms to display content. It also doesn't monetize using ads. Instead, Hive allows you to unlock additional slots for their favorite songs. According to the app's listing on the App Store, a second slot will cost you $0.99, while a third and fourth slot will set you back $1.99.

As of the moment, Hive does not have a desktop client, and can only be accessed on iOS and Android devices.

If you want to join Hive, you can download their apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Source: TechCrunch