Windows 10 22H2 is now ready for broad deployment

Last month, Microsoft announced Windows 10 2022 Update or 22H2 with a "limited set of productivity features" for those who do not want or cannot update to Windows 11. Now the company says the release is ready for broad deployment. Even though Microsoft has yet to tell more about those mysterious productivity features, we managed to dig out some details about what is new in Windows 10 2022 Update.

Broad deployment is the final rollout phase in the lifecycle of a Windows release. It means more users with compatible computers receive offers to update, not only those daring to press the "Check for updates" button. For reference, Windows 11 2022 Update (also 22H2) is currently available to all who check for updates manually. The initial Windows 11 release (21H2) became ready for broad deployment in May 2022.

You can update to Windows 10 22H2 from version 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2. The process will not take much time or bandwidth since all those releases are enablement packages only and work as regular cumulative updates.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Microsoft is about to stop supporting Windows 10 version 21H1, so users must prepare for a forced upgrade to a newer release. According to the official documentation, Windows 10 21H1 will reach its end of life on December 13, 2022. Version 20H2 went out of support on May 10, 2022.