Grab these Logitech PS5 and Xbox racing wheels and pedals at all time low prices right now

Serious gamers who love playing racing sims like the titles in the Gran Turismo or Forza Motorsport series, or just love playing fun arcade racing games like the Forza Horizon and Need for Speed series, like to trade up their normal gamepad for gaming wheel and pedal controllers. Logitech makes some of the most popular racing wheel controllers and right now you can get their G923 models at all-time low prices.

The Logitec G923 racing wheel and pedals are currently priced at $279.99 at Amazon for the PlayStation version and also at $279.99 for the Xbox edition. That's not only an all time low price but also $120 off their normal $399.99 MSRP). Both controllers can also be used on PCs.

The Logitech G923 controllers both support the company's TRUEFORCE force feedback system. Logitech claims that the use of TRUEFORCE allows these controllers to connect directly to racing and racing sim games, processing information from those games at up to 4000 times per second. Logitech claims this will let players truly feel the effects of a car's engine, along with feeling the tires moving on the track, and more at highly realistic levels.

Other features of the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals include:

Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls - allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

Built-In Rev Indicator - built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.

On-Wheel Game Controls - Game controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

Progressive Brake Pedals - featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

24-Point Selection Dial - built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

The racing wheels are made with brushed metal and include hand-stitched leather, and the pedals are made with polished metal materials.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.