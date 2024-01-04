Get this huge Samsung 57-inch gaming PC monitor for an all time low price for a limited time

Samsung may have announced some upcoming OLED gaming PC monitors that will go on sale later in 2024. However, some of the current crop of Odyssey monitors are currently experiencing some post-holiday discounts. That includes the company's biggest monitor of all, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.

Right now, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is priced at its all-time low of $1,999. That's also a $400 discount from its normal $2,499.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. It is the equivalent of having two 32-inch UHD monitors mashed up together. The Mini-LED display has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and an aspect ratio of 32:9. The 1000R curvature of the monitor should allow for some immersive experience while playing games. Speaking of which, this monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology so gamers will experience almost no graphical tearing or stuttering while playing their favorite titles.

The display supports both VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and HDR 10+ so it can show more vibrant colors and deeper blacks. The Mini-LED monitor has 2,392 local dimming zones and can go up to as high as 1000 nits of brightness.

The ports on the monitor include one DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB hub so you can connect your laptop, smartphone or another mobile device. You can also use the monitor's Picture-by-Picture feature so you can view video from two sources at the same time, and at their native resolutions.

