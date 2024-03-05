Massive deal slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium price by half to just $199

Are you an Android user looking for a great and affordable smartwatch? If yes, then today is your lucky day since Samsung is currently offering its Galaxy Watch 5 Pro lineup with massive discounts. You can get the 45 mm Titanium model with GPS for a mere $199.99.

Even though the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a previous-gen smartwatch from Samsung, it still offers an impressive set of features, a great display, and premium materials. More importantly, you can get it for the price of a smart band, thanks to a new all-time low price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a 45 mm smartwatch with a circular AMOLED display, advanced sleep tracking and coaching, body composition analysis, automatic workout tracking (it can track up to 90 different workouts), more precise GPS, sapphire glass, and a lightweight titanium case. You can also use it to receive notifications, make calls, pay, etc (some features only work with Samsung Galaxy smartphones).

Additional sensors include a heart rate monitor, ECG, blood oxygen, and more.

Samsung also offers the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in an optional LTE configuration. It is also available for half of its original price, and you can get it for just $249.99. Color variants include black and gray.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.