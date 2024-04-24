Grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $200 less in this limited time deal

If you are in the market looking for an ultra-high-end flagship, then your search should stop at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is an out-of-the-box monster with one of the best sets of cameras you can have on a smartphone. With all the Galaxy AI features and the S-Pen, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a beast of a smartphone.

The good news is you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked model with 256GB storage for $200 off its listed price, bringing the price down to $1,099, which is the lowest price we've seen for the 2024 flagship from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, giving you the ultimate performance you need, be it for gaming, multitasking, or your day-to-day tasks. Throw anything at it, it'll handle it.

The phone is filled with AI features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, adding slow-motion to existing video with just a tap, the ability to reposition objects in an image, etc. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is filled with AI features that won't let you get bored of the phone.

The quad-camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a primary camera of 200MP, shoots some of the best still images and videos. Check out our complete review to learn more in-depth about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With great battery life, an anti-glare screen, excellent cameras, powerful performance, and AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a superb package to buy, especially when it is $200 off its MSRP.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to take a look at some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.