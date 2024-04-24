Grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $200 less in this limited time deal

If you are in the market looking for an ultra-high-end flagship, then your search should stop at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is an out-of-the-box monster with one of the best sets of cameras you can have on a smartphone. With all the Galaxy AI features and the S-Pen, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a beast of a smartphone.
The good news is you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked model with 256GB storage for $200 off its listed price, bringing the price down to $1,099, which is the lowest price we've seen for the 2024 flagship from Samsung.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, giving you the ultimate performance you need, be it for gaming, multitasking, or your day-to-day tasks. Throw anything at it, it'll handle it.
The phone is filled with AI features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, adding slow-motion to existing video with just a tap, the ability to reposition objects in an image, etc. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is filled with AI features that won't let you get bored of the phone.
The quad-camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a primary camera of 200MP, shoots some of the best still images and videos. Check out our complete review to learn more in-depth about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With great battery life, an anti-glare screen, excellent cameras, powerful performance, and AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a superb package to buy, especially when it is $200 off its MSRP.
