Cyber Monday: Get this Xbox wireless arcade fighting stick for a new low price with coupon

There are quite a few great fighting games right now for Xbox Series X|S console owners along with PC owners. Games like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and even brawler games like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. We also have Tekken 8 due out soon in late January 2024.

While you can play these kinds of games with an ordinary console controller, hardcore fighting game players prefer an arcade-style fighting stick gamepad. A few months ago, 8Bitdo released the first authorized wireless Xbox arcade fighting stick and right now it's at a new all-time low price at Amazon with a little help.

The white-colored version of the 8Bitdo Xbox wireless arcade fighting stick is listed on Amazon at $112.27. However, there's also a limited-time digital coupon on the listing that, when activated, cuts the price down 15 percent more to just $102.17. That's a $17.72 discount from its $119.99 price tag.

The 8bitdo wireless Xbox arcade fighting stick, which also works on Windows 10 and 11 PC includes one big joystick and eight large buttons that are perfect for fighting game players. You also have two macro buttons on the top next to the Xbox menu button.

Not only can you program all the buttons and the joystick on this controller with the included 8Bitdo software, it even lets you remove and swap out the buttons and even the joystick, with 8bitdo coming that its mounting plate "supports virtually every arcade stick ever made"

The 2.4Ghz wireless connection allows gamers with the arcade stick to play for up to 30 hours on a single charge without plugging in a headphone, or up to 20 hours with the headphone plugged it. You can still connect it physically to an Xbox or PC as well. It takes about four hours to fully charge up the battery.

You can also use the same 15 percent digital coupon to cut down the price of the black-colored version of the same controller to $108. That's not an all-time low price but it's still a solid discount.

