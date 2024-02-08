Nvidia gives AMD 7900 XT a run for its money with 12GB RTX 4070 Ti for just $700

Yesterday was a good day if you are an AMD fan, or someone who was looking to snag a good 4K and/or 1440p gaming card for a great price. That's because the company's RX 7900 XT with 20GB VRAM was on sale for as low as just $670. Although that particular deal has dried up, the company is still offering the Sapphire Pulse variant of the GPU for just $700, which is a great price for something of that caliber. If you're wondering, the 7900 XT is able to keep up with last-gen's GeForce RTX 3090.

Alongside the Sapphire, AMD and Newegg has since also dropped the price of an ASRock variant too. Check the deals in this article.

If you, however, are someone who prefers Nvidia, the company has got your back. One of the MSI 4070 Ti models is also discounted to just $700. The deal is in the form of the MSI Ventus 2X dual fan variant. The white model is also on a great deal, though, you'll have to pay a bit more for the white color.

The 4070 Ti competes fairly well with the 7900 XT. Although the former is around 10% slower in rasterization performance, the card is around 15% faster in ray tracing and is also much more power efficient. However, the VRAM capacity of the 4070 Ti is quite lacking. Despite the ray tracing advantage, you are likely to struggle to do so on this 12Gig card at 4K.

