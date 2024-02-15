Pick up these Nvidia RTX 4070 Super 12GB, 4070 Ti 12GB, AMD 7900 XT 20GB, 7800 XT 16GB deals

The recent Nvidia RTX 4000 Super series launch has been a good one. Not only has the company pushed down the prices of the GPUs a bit - 4080 Super for $999, 4070 Ti Super for $799, and 4070 Super for $599 - it has also sparked a reaction down the stack for both Teams Green and Red.

AMD emailed Neowin announcing an official price cut on its RX 7900 XT and 7900 GRE GPUs as a likely response to the arrival of the GeForce Super cards. And since then, the price of the RX 7900 XT dropped to as low as just $670. While the $670 deal has run dry, the $700 7900 XT deals still apply so you can consider those if you are looking for a card with more than ample VRAM.

Nvidia too responded with quick price adjustments to its rivaling RTX 4070 Ti and these are still available for as low as $700. Meanwhile, further down the stack, the RTX 4070 dropped to $530, and to counter that, AMD slashed the 7800 XT to under $500.

Well, it does not look like the price war has ended just yet though. Nvidia sensing the heat from AMD, has now slashed the price on its new 4070 Super as well, wherein one of the Zotac models is down by $10 to $590 (buying links towards the end of the article). At this price, the 4070 Super is an excellent buy. The Super is 20% faster than its vanilla non-Super variant, and with 12GB of video memory, the card is ideal for 1440p144 gaming. It may struggle at 4K though due to not having enough VRAM.

Get the RTX 4070 Super at the links below:

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge 12GB GDDR6X, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra RGB Lighting, ZT-D40720E-10M: $589.99 (Amazon US)

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge 12GB GDDR6X, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra RGB Lighting, ZT-D40720E-10M: $589.99 (Newegg US)

