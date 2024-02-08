Tesla owners are driving with Apple Vision Pro, secretary of transportation doesn't like it

Apple’s latest tech gadget, VR/AR headset Vision Pro, launched in the U.S. just a few days ago. Since then, the internet has been full of reviews and videos of people using the innovative device in public places or bizarre situations.

One of the latter is playing with the Apple Vision Pro while “driving” Tesla cars in the autonomous mode, reported BBC.

Although Apple Vision Pro offers the most advanced “passthrough” feature on the market – allowing the user to see their surroundings – several videos of drivers actively engaging with the Apple Pro UI appeared on social media.

This sparked the reaction from U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, reminding Tesla owners of their responsibilities even when the car drives itself: “Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.”

Alongside the warning, Buttigieg reposted a video of a woman using the Apple Vision Pro headset while being carried by her Tesla Cybertruck.

With the Tesla Autopilot engaged, the driver is still primarily responsible for the vehicle. The driver has to stay fully alert and ready to take over control in case of an unpredictable situation or Autopilot’s disengagement.

Apple announced the Vision Pro headset last June, and the headset went into sale on February 2 for a whopping $3,499. The rest of the world is currently out of luck, but Apple plans to expand Vision Pro’s availability to more countries later this year.

Customers in the United States can book a 25-minute long hands-on demo, while potential buyers across the world have to rely on the available reviews flooding the internet in the meantime.

And for those interested in the tech inside the headset, you can also find teardown videos like the one from the repair guide company iFixit.

