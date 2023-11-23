Save more than $1,300 on the LG C3 OLED evo 77-inch TV this Black Friday

When we think about deals, we typically think of products just out of reach becoming affordable, however, there is another group of products that are still expensive even with a deal but the savings are huge, this is the case with the 77” LG C3 OLED evo smart TV.

In the case of the 77” LG C3 OLED evo smart TV, you’ll be paying a hefty $2,196.99 but you’ll be saving a huge $1,303 off the $3,499.99 list price. It’s understandable that a lot of people don’t have this kind of money lying around ready to spend so Amazon lets you purchase it by paying $86.95 monthly installments for two years.

Discussing the product highlights, Amazon writes:

LG OLED EVO: The LG OLED evo is powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you're watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content..Frequency : 60 hertz

ULTRA SLIM DESIGN: The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

webOS 23 & LG CHANNELS: Less searching, more streaming, thanks to the next generation of AI technology. Enjoy your favorite content including fitness, sports, entertainment and more. With Quick Cards, group your favorite apps into categories and use the Magic Remote to easily find what you're looking for. Get instant access to over 300 free channels with LG Channels.

DOLBY VISION + HOME THEATER: Experience the magic of the big screen right from your couch. Every LG OLED comes loaded with Dolby Vision for extraordinary color, contrast and brightness, plus Dolby Atmos for wrap-around sound. Land in the center of the action with LG's FILMMAKER MODE, allowing you to see films just as the director intended.

ULTIMATE GAMING: Packed with gaming features, the LG OLED evo C-Series comes with everything you need to win. Experience crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Four HDMI 2.1 inputs allow you to plug in all the devices you need. Whether you game on consoles or on the cloud, the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer put all the control at your fingertips.

In terms of ratings, this LG model has got 255 ratings and it has an overall score of 4.5 stars. This suggests that customers have been pretty happy with this purchase, which isn’t surprising given the price and high-end features that are included.

