Microsoft introduces the Stellar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft has brought out another variant of its Xbox Wireless Controller. Dubbed Stellar Shift, this version joins other members of the Special Edition "Shift" color family like Aqua Shift and Lunar Shift from previous years.

Like others in this series, the Stellar Shift Special Edition has a unique color-shifting paintjob that makes the controller look blue or purple depending on how the light hits it. The sheen is applied across the front face plate of the controller. Meanwhile, the rubberized grips sport a purple swirl pattern that is described as being unique to each controller.

Microsoft is also throwing in an exclusive Xbox Series X|S dynamic background that is only unlocked when a Stellar Shift controller is connected to the console.

Features of any standard Series X|S controller are here too, like the dedicated Share button, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth support for wireless connections across devices without a dongle, button remapping via the Xbox Accessories App, and more.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition is now available for purchase for $69.99 from the Microsoft Store and retailers worldwide in Xbox supported regions. The controller supports Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, as well as mobile devices.