Save 24% on this Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, now at its lowest price

The official Xbox Wireless Controller for Windows PCs and Xbox consoles is available in a multitude of variants. In addition to "boring" black and white, you can get it in bright colors and even special finishes, such as this Dream Vapor Special Edition. Usually, Special Editions of the Xbox Wireless Controller cost notably higher, but today, you can get it with a big 24% discount.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor Special Edition is a controller with a dynamic pink and purple color swirl. A big selling point of this gamepad is that the finish is unique to each controller, so there are no two identical Dream Vapor Special Edition gamepads. Whether this version can "vaporize your competition," as Microsoft says in the description, is an open question, but at least you can have a truly unique piece of gaming hardware.

Other than the interesting texture, the controller is the same as other gamepads from Microsoft. It works with Windows 10 and 11, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices (Android and iOS). You can connect it via Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless, or a USB-C cable. Thanks to two removable AA batteries (included), the controller can last up to 40 hours of gaming.

Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor Special Edition - $52.99 | 24% off on Amazon US

If you want a less flashy gamepad for your PC or console, check out the standard Black variant, which is currently available with a 27% discount. You can get it now for only $44.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.