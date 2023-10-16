Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can check out new review engagement features

Microsoft is adding some new ways for people who run meetings in Microsoft Teams to check out some data on how the members of those meetings reacted after the event is over. The new features are being rolled out to people who use the Microsoft Teams Public Preview, along with Microsoft 365 Targeted Release users who have a Premium license.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Engagement information is particularly helpful to gauge interest in the topic covered as well as the suitability of the meeting format and structure. Meeting organizers can now collect and view meeting engagement data such as total reactions, raised hands, cameras turned on, and more on the Attendance tab after a meeting or webinar.

The new feature is pretty simple to check out. Users who have organized a past meeting can go to that meeting and then click the Chat pane. They can then click on the Attendance tab to get stats like the meeting's start and end time and the average attendance time.

For more detailed stats from the meeting, like the number of reactions, the amount of raised hands, the number of people who unmuted during the meeting, and which attendees had their cameras on, the meeting organizer can click on the Engagement tab.

Currently, this new feature is only available for Teams on the web, via the Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers. The attendance and engagement tabs will be added to the Windows and Mac Teams app sometime "soon", according to the blog post, but there's no specific timeline when this feature will be added to those apps.

Microsoft also notes that if any Teams meeting attendees have decided to opt out of the Attendance Report setting in the app, their engagement states will not be shown in the post-meeting Attendance tab.