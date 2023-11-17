The Samsung 32” ViewFinity S6 QHD 2K monitor is just $200 on Amazon now

If you are on the hunt for a new monitor that won’t break the bank, check out the Samsung 32” ViewFinity S6 QHD 2K monitor. It typically retails for $384.99 but thanks to a massive 48% discount, you can get it for just $199.99.

The monitor is a few years old at this point but the price has remained the same for much of that time. Now, however, it has got a big discount making it worth a look at if you are on a budget.

Some of the main highlights about this product according to Amazon include:

HANDPICKED BY AMAZON: They did the research so you don’t have to.

QHD 2K HIGH RESOLUTION 2560x1440 - Get lifelike image quality with high pixel density & fine detail. With 50% more pixels than standard 1080p monitors, view more lines of code, more detailed images & more content on the screen allowing you to be more accurate & productive.

USB-C, ETHERNET (LAN, RJ-45), DISPLAYPORT, HDMI & USB. USB-C transmits display, data & internet while simultaneously charging your device. Connect any PC, tablet or mobile device that has a USB-C port, and you’ll have an instant workstation.

DAISY CHAIN - Easily connect up to four FHD screens or two QHD screens with just one connection between them, eliminating the need to connect each one to the PC or for a docking station. Extend your screen with MST or duplicate it with SST.

1 BILLION COLORS & HDR10 - wide range of colors & near-limitless hues, enjoy content in stunning color accuracy & detail. Plus HDR10 makes dark colors darker and bright colors even brighter. Viewing Angle is 178° / 178°.

FULLY ADJUSTABLE STAND & VESA COMPATIBLE - Superior to the standard tilt-only, you can swivel, tilt, pivot & adjust the height for greater comfort & ergonomics or for collaboration. VESA mounting holes make mounting on a wall or separate mounting arm easy.

3-YEAR WARRANTY - Your investment is protected by a 3 year commercial grade warranty and dedicated B2B support.

TAA COMPLIANT - Assembled in Mexico for reliable supply chain and TAA compliance for Federal Government purchases (Act 19 U.S.C. and 2501-02581)

This monitor has a modest 39 ratings but when factoring all those, it gets an average of 4.3 stars suggesting that people thought it was a good purchase.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.