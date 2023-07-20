Save big on Lexar microSD cards at all time rock bottom low prices on Amazon

Along with solid-state drives, the prices for microSD cards have gone down a lot in the past year. They offer a quick and easy way to expand the storage of many smartphones and tablets, along with laptops and even some game consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Right now, the Lexar 1TB Play microSD card is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. It's available to buy at just $62.99 at the moment. That's a huge $67 discount from its normal $129.99 MSRP.

The Lexar 1TB Play microSD card has fast A1 or A2-rated performance for smartphones and tablets, with read speeds of up to 150 MB/s. It supports storing a ton of files, mobile apps, photos, and 1080p video.

If you need a microSD adapter for SD card slots, like the ones normally found on laptops, and you also need to store and run up to 4K resolution videos, the Lexar 633x might be for you. The 512GB model, again with an SD card adapter, is at an all-time price low right now of just $44.99 at Amazon.

Here's a look at some other Lexar microSD cards with deep discounts on Amazon right now:

