Get this Lexar 1TB microSD card with SD adapter for its lowest price ever

In a world where digital data is more important than ever, you also need more and more storage space to keep that data safe. Storing important information on a microSD card is one way to accomplish that goal. Right now, you can get 1TB of microSD storage via Lexar at an all-time low price for the product.

At the moment the Lexar 1TB Professional 1066x microSD card with SD adapter is available for $76.49 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price for this particular microSD card but it's also $68.50 off $144.99 MSRP.

This Lexar 1TB microSD card can be used to store data on a number of tablets, laptops, and even portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck that offer microSD card slots. The included SD card adapter is handy for the many digital stand-alone cameras that still have SD card slots.

This is a Class 10 microSD card and is rated V30 and U3, which means it can sustain a minimum write speed of up to 120 MB per second for video. It also uses UHS-1 technology which offers read speeds of up to 160 MB per second when transferring images and video.

The card also has an A2 rating, which means it can launch and run apps directly on the card with a minimal 4,000 IOPS (Read) and 2,000 IOPS (Write). Lexar says the card has been made to be rugged with an IPX7 water resistance rating, along with high shock and vibration resistance as well.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

