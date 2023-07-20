Surface Laptop Studio gets fixes for charging issues and "not genuine battery" message

Microsoft has started rolling out a big firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio. The July 2023 update focuses on revolving battery issues, improving Wi-Fi stability, abrupt shutdowns, and fixing the "battery not genuine" notification.

In addition, the firmware contains a new NVIDIA driver to improve graphics performance and stability (the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card).

What is new in the Surface Laptop Studio July 2023 firmware update?

Here is the official changelog from Microsoft:

Addresses issue when the battery is not charging while connected to the charger.

Improves Wi-Fi performance and stability.

Addresses issue when device may shut down when battery not fully discharged.

Improves graphics performance and stability.

Resolves "battery not genuine" notification.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Intel - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth NVIDIA - Display - 30.0.15.1215 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU - Display adapters Surface - Firmware - 8.201.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 18.105.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

And here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

The Surface Laptop Studio is currently available with discounts on Amazon and the Microsoft Store. Amazon offers the device for up to 19% off, while the Microsoft Store lets you save up to $400.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.