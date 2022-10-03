Deal

Save up to 28% on AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max

Apple is currently offering several AirPods models with substantial discounts. You can snag regular AirPods 2 earbuds, the more advanced Pro model, or the flagship Max over-ear headphones with discounts up to 28%.

The AirPods 2 with their charging case

The AirPods 2 are not the newest modest you can buy, but they are a good pick for those who need no-frills earbuds for less than the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro.

The original AIrPods Pro in the charging case

The original AirPods Pro are also available with a big discount. These earbuds provide active noise cancelation, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and a MagSafe-compatible charging case with wireless charging. And do not let the newest AirPods Pro 2 cast a shadow on the outgoing model—with a 28% discount, the original AirPods Pro are an excellent choice for iPhone users who need high-quality earbuds for less.

The AirPods Max over-ear headphones

Finally, Apple's king of the hill headphones, the AirPods Max, are 13% off on Amazon. These over-ear headphones offer great sound quality, best-in-class noise cancelation, premium materials, and Spatial Audio. The discount applies to all five color variants.

