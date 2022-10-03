Ex-Windows boss shares early Windows 8 multi-monitor, Task Manager, IE 9 images

Back in 2012, Microsoft released its Windows 8 operating system. The Windows 7 successor opened up to mixed reviews and many were particularly annoyed by the removal of the Start button, among other things. However, there is no denying that a ton of work and other resources go into the development of a new OS and the same was true for Windows 8 as well.

Recently, former President of the Microsoft Windows division, Steven Sinofsky, shared some of the early concept photos of Windows 8 features. According to Sinofsky, the images, in the form of a video presentation, were shown off during final meeting where the collective idea and plans behind the whole project were shared among the Windows 8 development team.

You can watch the video below:

We have included the pictures of the mockups below. In the first row we have the Start menu, Internet Explorer 9, and Microsoft Excel. Alongside Excel, there is also a demonstration of live tiles in Widgets with a finger indicating touch gestures.

Moving on, in the second row, we have File Explorer with a ribbon copying several files and also downloading a 5GB movie. Beside that, we have a multi-monitor wallpaper demo alongside multi-monitor taskbar. Lastly, we have a very different looking Task Manager.

While we are on this topic, another ex-Windows director, Jensen Harris, also shared some interesting trivia about Windows 8. For the first time ever, the canceled startup sound was revealed and you may find it extra-intriguing since you are already likely familiar with it.

Via: Deskmodder, WinFuture