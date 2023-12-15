Get the TP-Link Deco AX3000 (3-pack) for its lowest-ever price on Amazon

If you have been looking to buy mesh WiFi equipment, then check out the TP-Link Deco AX3000 on Amazon. Right now, it is at its lowest price of $179.99 thanks to a 22% discount from its $229.99 list price.

For this price, you will receive three mesh network units to place around your home to extend the coverage. If you live in cozy accommodation then there’s probably no need to get these but if your home is big or you want the WiFi to reach out into the garden or something, then this mesh network equipment could come in handy.

Covering the highlights of this product, Amazon writes:

Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi - Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak Wi-Fi for good(2×2/HE160 2402 Mbps plus 2×2 574 Mbps)

Whole Home WiFi Coverage - Covers up to 6500 square feet with seamless high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional WiFi booster and Range Extenders

Connect More Devices - Deco X55(3-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 150 devices with strong and reliable Wi-Fi

More Gigabit Ports - Each Deco X55 has 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports(9 in total for a 3-pack) and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. Any of them can work as a Wi-Fi Router

AI-Driven Mesh - Intelligently learns the network environment to provide ideal WiFi unique to your home

Easy Setup and Management - The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home

TP-Link HomeShield - TP-Link's premium security service keeps your home network safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection. Free features: 1. Basic Network Security including Security Scan and IoT Device Identification 2. Basic Parental Controls 3. Quality of Service 4. Basic Weekly/Monthly Reports. Visit TP-Link website for more information.

Works with all internet service providers, such as Comcast, Charter, ATandT, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, Frontier, etc.( a modem is required for most internet service providers).

In terms of reviews, this product has gained 4.5 stars overall based on 7,590 ratings. This suggests that customers think this is an excellent product. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means that it’s highly rated, well priced, and available to ship now.

