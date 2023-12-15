Star Citizen Alpha 3.22 update brings 15 new Derelict Settlements, an alien ship, and more

Cloud Imperium Games is finishing off 2023 with a bang. The next major Alpha update for the crowd-funded sci-fi RPG Star Citizen is now available. Dubbed Wrecks to Richest, Alpha 3.22 update brings a large selection of new locations to visit, upgraded ship salvaging gameplay, brand-new hairstyles for players, an alien ship modified for humans, and more.

The amount of Derelict Settlements players can run into, while exploring or as part of quests, have been increased by 15. Spread across the Hurston and microTech planets, these settlements can house neutral NPCs and shops, while others may be abandoned or packed with hostile gangs.

Salvaging aspects of Star Citizen have been getting continuous features in recent patches, and the latest update is no different. Drake Vulture and Aegis Reclaimer salvage ship owners can now break apart and disintegrate abandoned ships to sell off the resulting raw materials.

Looking at vehicles, the new Aopoa San'tok.yāi is a spaceship made by the Star Citizen universe's Xi’an alien race. The acrobatic ship has been modified for human use. At the same time, The X1 drops in as an open-canopy ground vehicle, which is essentially a hoverbike capable of high speeds.

Cloud Imperium Games recently gave a deep look at the state of Squadron 42, the upcoming single-player campaign of Star Citizen. While a release date is not yet attached to the now "feature complete" project, hairstyles and related tech from the campaign are being ported over to the multiplayer portion. 20 hairstyles from Squadron 42 can now be used by players and NPCs, with more coming soon.

Other changes of this update include Arena Commander content for FPS and flight modes, personal cargo containers for players to store items, and holiday promotions. The complete patch notes for Star Citizen Alpha 3.22 can be read here.