Report says Sony will announce God of War Ragnarök for PC very soon

Sony's slow and steady approach to bringing over its PlayStation exclusives to PC is about to continue soon according to a new report. With everything from Spider-Man to The Last Of Us now available on PC, God of War Ragnarök may be the latest title being prepped to cross over the platform gap.

The report comes from reliable leaker and data miner Billbil-kun (Dealabs), who has previously dropped plenty of accurate information about upcoming PlayStation releases as well. According to the latest information by the leaker, a God of War Ragnarök announcement revealing the action-adventure game for PC is happening this month.

There are also rumors circulating of a new PlayStation Showcase happening in May. If a stream does happen this month, Sony may announce the hugely popular Santa Monica Studio-developed title to PC during it. Going by most previously port announcements though, a sudden blog post revealing the port and a release date is more likely. Unfortunately, not even an estimated release date was a part of this report from Billbil-kun.

Ragnarök also received a major free expansion in December of last year. Titled Valhalla, it brought a new roguelike mode for players to enjoy on top of the critically acclaimed campaign, letting players battle through various tiers of enemies while earning temporary and permanent upgrades with each run.

Outside of special cases like Helldivers 2, Sony usually waits at least a year before bringing its AAA blockbuster exclusives to PC. God of War Ragnarök originally released on PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 9, 2022, making it a prime candidate for a port.

Don't forget that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is receiving its PC port on May 16, and Sony is yet to reveal more ports to PC. While a new announcement featuring another port is likely, take this report with a grain of salt as usual as we wait for anything official from the publisher.