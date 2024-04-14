Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are down to the lowest price of $229

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are among the best headphones on the market. Usually, a pair of these earbuds costs $299.99, but now, you can get them in the Black variant with a big 23% discount for a new all-time low price.

The WF-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship earbuds, and they pack an impressive list of various features to deliver the best sound and features possible. They support active noise cancelation with adaptive transparency mode (two proprietary processors drown as much outside noise as possible), high-resolution audio, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and solid battery life.

Sony claims you can get up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can bump that up to 24 hours. A quick 3-minute charge will give you up to one hour of listening so that you do not have to wait too long while your earbuds charge.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also designed to be discreet and beautiful in your ears. Their smaller charging case takes less space in your bag or pocket. Each earbud features a capacitive touch surface for intuitive control gestures. Color options include Black and Silver, but only the Black variant is available with the 23% discount.

Finally, you can pair the earbuds with up to two Bluetooth devices and switch between them seamlessly, such as your phone and laptop.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.