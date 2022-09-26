Nvidia releases emergency GeForce Experience update to fix Windows 11 22H2 issues

As reports had suggested, Microsoft released Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general availability channel on September 20. You can read all about the new exciting stuff in these articles here. A few days before that, some users received the 2022 feature update early with new devices. The machines were shipping with build 22621.521 (KB5017321) which was indeed the 22H2 update as confirmed later by Microsoft.

However, like it's usually the case, the new update is not without its issues though. Previously, we reported about a problem related to updating to this new feature update. The update process is failing for many with the error code "0x800f0806". Luckily, there are a couple of fixes available that we have outlined in this article.

For those that managed to update, there were other problems for users who had Nvidia graphics cards in their rigs. There have been reports of unstable framerates and stuttering, and lower than typical CPU usage in games. Nvidia was quick to look into the complaints and confirmed that the issues were an outcome of new graphics debugging tools in Windows 11 22H2 that were accidentally getting triggered.

Earlier today, Nvidia released a beta GeForce Experience (GFE) beta update with version 3.26 that resolves the problems. The company has outlined two ways in which users can update to this version of GFE. It can either be done manually by downloading and installing it from the link below, or by enabling the "experimental features" option inside the GFE app which will allow the installation of beta updates.

Issue: Some users may observe lower performance in games or applications after updating to Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update Solution: Update to the latest NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 BETA by choosing from one of the two methods below: a) Manually download the NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 installer from the URL below. Once downloaded, proceed with the installation. https://us.download.nvidia.com/GFE/GFEClient/3.26.0.131/GeForce_Experience_Beta_v3.26.0.131.exe b) From within the GeForce Experience app, open up “Settings” in GeForce Experience and select “Enable Experimental Features”. Then close GeForce Experience. Wait 30 seconds and then re-open GeForce Experience. The app will automatically update to the latest version.

In case you are facing such issues on Windows 11 version 22H2 on your Nvidia-based system, you should proceed with this update to see if your problems are fixed.

Source: Nvidia