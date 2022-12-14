Surface Laptop 5 is now up to 27% off on Amazon

A couple of months ago, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 5—a solid all-around laptop in the traditional clamshell chassis. It is available in 13- and 15-inch flavors and features 12th Gen Intel processors for better energy efficiency and improved performance.

The Surface Laptop is a versatile device that fits all (unless you want a more powerful machine like the Surface Laptop Studio), which makes it one of the most popular Surface computers. The best thing is that it is now available at a significant discount. Microsoft has lowered the price tags for select Surface Laptop 5 models, allowing you to save up to $400.

Surface Laptop 5 13-inch:

Surface Laptop 5 15-inch:

The Surface Laptop 5 is not the only Microsoft device currently on sale. You can also save $60 on the Xbox Series S, now available for just $239.

