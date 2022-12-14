Surface Laptop 5 is now up to 27% off on Amazon

A couple of months ago, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 5—a solid all-around laptop in the traditional clamshell chassis. It is available in 13- and 15-inch flavors and features 12th Gen Intel processors for better energy efficiency and improved performance.
The Surface Laptop is a versatile device that fits all (unless you want a more powerful machine like the Surface Laptop Studio), which makes it one of the most popular Surface computers. The best thing is that it is now available at a significant discount. Microsoft has lowered the price tags for select Surface Laptop 5 models, allowing you to save up to $400.
Surface Laptop 5 13-inch:
- Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $899 | 10% off on Amazon US
- Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $999 | 27% off on Amazon US
- Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,299 | 24% off on Amazon US
Surface Laptop 5 15-inch:
- Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,099 | 27% off on Amazon US
- Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,349 | 25% off on Amazon US
- Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $1,999 | 17% off on Amazon US
The Surface Laptop 5 is not the only Microsoft device currently on sale. You can also save $60 on the Xbox Series S, now available for just $239.
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement