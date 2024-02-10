The Corsair Mini SSDs for the Steam Deck and other devices have hit new all time low prices

While prices for most internal solid-state drives for PCs are not getting discounted to new lows right now like they did for most of 2023, that's not the case for the Corsair MP600 Mini SSD. Indeed, both models of this product have hit new all-time price lows at Amazon.

Right now, the 1TB model is listed at $69.99 with an extra $10 digital coupon. When you select it, the price of the 1TB Corsair MP600 Mini SSD goes down to a new low price of just $69.99. That's also a $25 discount from its $94.99 MSRP.

The 2TB model of the Corsair MP600 Mini SSD is now priced at $169.99 or $30 off its $199.99 MSRP. That's a new low price for the product, and you don't need a digital coupon for it.

The PCIe Gen4 Corsair MP600 Mini SSDs use the M.2 2230 form factor. You will be able to use them to expand the storage for a number of devices. That includes Valve's Steam Deck and other small form factor PCs, including the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. You can even upgrade the storage of laptops and PC-based tablets like Microsoft's Surface Pro 9.

The SSDs support both read and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB per second. They are also compatible with older PCIe Gen3 devices. They include a five-year warranty along with free Corsair SSD Toolbox software.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

