The Lexar 1 TB Professional Silver SDXC Memory Card gets a 22% discount

If you're currently looking for a SDXC memory card with lots of space, perhaps for photography, then check out the Lexar 1 TB Professional Silver SDXC Memory Card which is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, down from $148 to just $114.99, that's a saving of 22% if you buy it now.

This Lexar SDXC memory card is an excellently rated product, with 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 406 ratings. Another perk of using our buying links is that you'll be ordering straight from Amazon and not a third-party seller. It also comes with a 30-day replacement/refund policy if you have to send it back for whatever reason.

This memory card boasts read speeds of 205 MB/s and write speeds of 140 MB/s. With these speeds, you can transfer files very quickly and snap burst photos without missing a shot. It's important to note that these are max speeds based on internal testing so your experience could be different but shouldn't differ too much.

Lexar also promises wide compatibility with this memory card, it has been tested with various models including ones from Canon, Nikon, and Sony. The card is also resilient against the environment, here are some of the things it can withstand:

“Temperature resistance: operation-25°C to 85°C, storage -40°C to 85°C. Waterproof: IPX7, 1m deep water for 30 min. X-ray protection: up to 100mGy (equivalent to airport X-ray machine exposure). Vibration-proof: 10-2000Hz. Magnetic-proof: 15000Gauss. Shock resistance: 1500G shock. Drop protection: 1.5m drop. Wear-out resistance: up to 10,000 times plugging and unplugging.”

Finally, this memory card comes with the Lexar Recovery Tool which can help your get back accidentally deleted files. It's also covered by a lifetime limited warranty (or up to 10 years in regions that don't recognize lifetime).

