32-inch LG 4K UHD MyView Smart Monitor with webOS selling at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the 32-inch LG MyView Smart Monitor with a $100 discount on its original MSRP. This smart monitor promises a clear and precise visual experience with its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, showcasing images with accuracy and a wide color spectrum of up to DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

Enhancing your audio experience, IT features two integrated 5W stereo speakers. Equipped with webOS22, the built-in functionality ensures swift access to various streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and over 300 LG Channels.

For wireless control and content sharing, the monitor is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit 3, enabling users to cast and mirror content from iOS or MacOS devices. Additionally, the LG Smart Monitor supports the LG Magic Remote, allowing for easy navigation through content and voice command operation, enhancing user convenience.

The inclusion of USB Type-C with up to 65W power delivery adds versatility, facilitating hassle-free connections to external devices. The ergonomic design features an adjustable stand that allows users to flexibly modify the height and tilt of the screen, ensuring an optimal viewing position tailored to individual preferences.

32-inch LG MyView Smart Monitor (4K UHD Display, webOS, ThinQ Home, Magic Remote, USB Type-C, 2x5W Stereo Speakers, AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth, 32SQ730S): $299.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor also selling at its lowest price on Amazon and Samsung's website.

57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Curved Gaming Monitor (Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA, 2023): $1999.99 (Amazon US) - $1999.99 (Samsung US)

