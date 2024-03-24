Fosi Audio BT20A TPA3116 Class D amp, Sonos Sub mini subwoofer, Ray hit lowest ever prices

Recently, we covered a couple of great deals on speakers from renowned manufacturers Edifier and Klipsch. While the Edifier deals have mostly expired, the one on the Klipsch is still live and hence you can check it out here as it's selling for its lowest-ever price of just $297.

However while those were active speakers and already came with an amplifier integrated to power the system, it is possible that you may have some passive speakers in mind or have some lying around and that you'd like to play. If you are in the market for such a thing, Fosi Audio is currently selling its BT20A amplifier for the lowest price ever (buying link below).

The BT20A is a Class-D amplifier and as such it is quite efficient which is how Fosi Audio has been able to pack so much power into such a small size. Speaking of power, the amp is powered by Texas Instruments (TI)'s TPA3116D2.

The specifications of the Fosi Audio BT20A are given below:

Power supply range:12v-24v

THD≤ 0.5%

Frequency Range: 20Hz - 50kHz (±2 dB)

SNR ≥ 98dB

Input sensitivity ≤ 280mV

Bluetooth transmission distance: 28ft

Terminating impedance: 2Ohm - 8Ohm

Output power: 100W + 100W 100W X 2 (4 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.04% THD), comes with a 24V power supply.

If your usage scenario is smaller, it can also drive larger speakers, such as those rated at 280 watts (8 ohms) and 320 watts (4 ohms). Please note that this is applicable only for passive speakers.

Input mode: Bluetooth and Analog

Bluetooth chip: ATS2853

Power supply: 24V 4.5A

The image below shows the input options and the tone control for the BT20A:

Get the Fosi Audio amp at the link below:

Fosi Audio BT20A Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Audio 2 Channel Amplifier Receiver Mini Hi-Fi Class-D Integrated Amp 2.0 CH for Home Speakers 100W x 2 with Bass and Treble Control TPA3116: $49.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $79.99)

Aside from Fosi Audio, Sonos is also running a sale on its Sub mini compact subwoofer and more. It launched in 2022 for an MSRP of $429 but is currently on sale at just $343.20 for both the white and the black variants.

The Sonos Sub Mini is 305mm high, while the width and depth are both 230mm. It is cylindrical in shape and is meant to be aesthetically pleasing. Since this is a subwoofer meant to handle the deep bass (Sonos claims it can go as low as 25Hz), it requires to be paired with Sonos Era 100 bookshelf speakers or the Ray soundbar (Also currently discounted).

Get the Sonos Sub mini at the links below:

Sonos Sub Mini - Black - Compact Wireless Subwoofer: $343.20 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $429)

Sonos Sub Mini - White - Compact Wireless Subwoofer: $343.20 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $429)

