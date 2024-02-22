Save $5000 on Samsung 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV today

Amazon and Samsung are currently offering huge discount on the 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A Smart TV with $5000 off its original MSRP (buying link at the end of article). Along with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and powered by the Neo Quantum Processor 4K, this smart TV promises 4K clarity through AI-based deep-learning analysis.

The QN90A boasts Quantum Matrix Technology, utilizing Mini LED design for precise brightness and dimming while Quantum HDR 32x enhances color, contrast, and dynamic tone mapping with HDR10+. Additionally, the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ minimizes blur for motion clarity and Quantum Dot technology ensures 100% Color Volume signifying that every color within the DCI-P3 color space is potentially accurately represented.

Furthermore, Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound offer synchronized, optimized audio, while Object Tracking Sound+ provides realistic, directional audio and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) enhances on-screen voices. Users can explore an array of gaming features on the Samsung QN90A smart TV, comprising the Game Bar, Super Ultrawide GameView, and Xbox game streaming.

In addition, its Multi View functionality allows for the simultaneous viewing of TV and phone content. You can also enjoy free live TV streaming through Samsung TV Plus, while the Smart Hub streamlines access to a variety of content. Moreover, it offers 4 HDMI, 2 USB, and Ethernet (LAN) connections for enhanced connectivity.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A combines advanced technology with a range of connectivity options for a comprehensive entertainment experience.

98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A Smart TV: (Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x, Object Tracking Sound+ , Ultra Viewing Angle, Alexa Built-In, Titan Black - QN98QN90AAFXZA, 2021 Model): $9997.99 (Amazon US) - $9999.99 (Samsung US)

You can also check out other Smart TV deals from Samsung and LG. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon and Samsung Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.