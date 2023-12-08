Jurassic Park: Survival announced, a single-player adventure set after 1993 movie

Universal announced a surprise return to the original Jurassic Park from the 1993 movie today, this time in video game form. Saber Interactive is developing Jurassic Park: Survival as an upcoming first-person survival adventure, and the announcement trailer can be seen above.

Most of the trailer is pre-rendered cinematic footage, paying homage to scenes from the movie franchise, but starting at the 1:53 mark we get to see a small snippet of alpha gameplay.

The title will put players into the shoes of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist that was stranded in Isla Nublar shortly after the events of 1993 Jurassic Park movie. The single-player action-adventure title seems to be an Alien: Isolation-type experience, having players avoid the hunting dinosaurs while attempting to find a way off the island.

Players will be going up against multiple types of dinosaurs too, "each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision."

"Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth," says the developer, explaining the gameplay loop. "Explore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar."

Jurassic Park: Survival unfortunately does not have a release date attached to it yet. Whenever it's ready, the title is hitting PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.