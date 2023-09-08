Bethesda says Arc A770 doesn't meet Starfield requirements as Intel releases new drivers

Starfield launched officially just a couple of days ago and has already claimed the studio's top spot for launches. Even the Premium Upgrade alone was the Xbox Store's top-selling item at the time. However, Bethesda Support claims that Intel users will be deprived of Starfield's universe since the Arc A770 does not meet minimum requirements.

Earlier this week, some PC gamers using Intel's new Arc GPUs reported issues like extremely slow load times, texture corruptions, and more, essentially making the game unplayable.

In responding to support tickets, Bethesda's customer service team has claimed that Intel's Arc GPUs do not meet the minimum system requirements for Starfield. A message from Bethesda Support stated, "I see that you have an Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card. This does not meet the minimum requirements of an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti."

This claim is puzzling, as Intel claims that the Arc A770 outperforms the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6700 XT. Some gamers feel that Bethesda is unwilling to troubleshoot issues specific to Intel hardware, as the A770 is the company's highest-end current Arc GPU.

Last week, Intel released its Windows beta driver for Arc (version 31.0.101.4672), which addresses some of these issues such as slow load times and texture issues. Then the company released an official WHQL-certified graphics driver update for its Arc and Iris Xe GPUs, version 31.0.101.4672.

This update focuses mainly on Starfield and fixes some crashes. However, it seems that there are still problems for Arc users. You can check out full release notes for Intel Arc beta driver version 31.0.101.4672 here.

You probably know that the game is optimized for AMD. But hopefully, Intel and Bethesda will work closer together to resolve these issues quickly through driver updates and game patches.

Nonetheless, you can download the new Intel Arc WHQL-certified 31.0.101.4672 graphics driver here.

Source: Reddit