The Silicon Power 4TB UD90 internal SSD is back at its all time low price right now

We have already mentioned today that prices for internal solid-state drives, after going way down in 2023, may reverse that trend for the new year of 2024. However, the big and roomy Silicon Power 4TB UD90 internal SSD is currently available at its all-time low price point right now for a limited time.

The Silicon Power 4TB UD90 internal SSD is currently priced at $157.97 at Amazon. That's not only a match for its lowest price ever, it's also a big $72.02 discount, or 31 percent, off its $229.99 MSRP.

This Silicon Power internal SSD is a Gen4 model, with read speeds of up to 5,000 MB a second and write speeds of up to 4,500 MB per second. The 4TB version also has been rated to last up to 2,400 TBW (Terabytes Written). Other features of this SSD include the use of HMB (host memory buffer) instead of a dedicated DRAM cache, along with LDPC (low-density parity check).

The Shock Resistance Test results of this Silicon Power SSD is 1500g/0.5ms. The drive can handle temperatures in a range of 0°C to 70°C. While it's not the fastest Gen4 SSD you can buy, the large amount of storage you can get for this low price point may be enough for some people to buy this model over a pricer and faster solid-state drive. This might also be the last time we see this particular SSD at this low of a price, at least for a while.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.