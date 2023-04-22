This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with a great review from us has its lowest price ever

A year ago, we reviewed the Alienware AW3423DW PC gaming monitor and gave this curved 34.2-inch QD-OLED display a review score of 9 out of 10. One of the big positives in our review was that it cost a lot less than many people had expected with its display tech. Now, that price has gone down to its lowest point to date on Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Alienware AW3423DW PC monitor for $1,104.99 on Amazon. That's over $200 off its normal pricing MSRP listing.

We won't go into a ton of detail about this monitor; you can read our extensive review for all of that info. In summary, the Alienware AW3423DW ultra-wide 34.2-Inch monitor has a 3,440 x1, 440 Quantum-Dot OLED display for truly some superior image quality. It has a 1800R curved screen and a refresh rate of 175Hz with support for NVIDIA G-Sync. In short, it's a great monitor for not only gaming but getting some work done as well.

