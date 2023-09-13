KB5030326, KB5030327: Microsoft improves Windows 11 setup with "critical" dynamic updates

Yesterday, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 (KB5030211) and Windows 11(KB5030217/KB5030219). Alongside that, the company has also released dynamic updates (KB5030326 and KB5030327) for Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, respectively, which are meant to improve the Setup process.

The support articles for the new KB5030327 and KB5030326 updates say:

KB5030326: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 21H2: September 12, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 21H2. KB5030327: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 22H2: September 12, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 22H2.

In a Tech Community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These Dynamic updates were automatically downloaded with Windows 11 September Patch Tuesday updates. You can also download them manually too by visiting the Microsoft Update Catalog website (KB5030326 / KB5030327).