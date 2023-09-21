Get this Dell 34-inch curved gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Remember when 27-inch PC monitors were considered to be huge, and also considerably expensive? Now those kinds of monitors are firmly in the middle in terms of size, with ones that are larger than 32 inches now considered to be bigger. Right now, you can get a big 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor from Dell at a very low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved PC monitor is discounted down to just $349.99 on Amazon. That's a $150 price cut from its normal $499.99 MSRP.

This Dell monitor has an 1800R curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, so gamers will be able to get a more immersive experience. It has a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate along with a 178-degree viewing angle. It has also been designed with 3-sided ultra-thin bezels so you won't be distracted with thick bezels surrounding the screen.

The display uses VA panel technology with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 90% DCI-P3 color coverage with 16.7 million colors. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology for Radeon graphics cards so you can play games with less frame tearing and stuttering.

The Dell monitor also includes a Display Port, two HDMI ports, four USB downstream ports, and one USB upstream port, among others. The slim and tapered stand allows for the display to be adjusted for different height, tilt and slant positions.

Gamers will be able to use the monitor's features like Timer, FPS Counter and Dark Stabilizer to their advantage in playing games alone or with others in multiplayer.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to find some other tech deals.

