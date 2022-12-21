Windows 11-ready AMD Ryzen 5000 & 7000 series CPUs get the biggest price cuts ever

If you are looking to build a PC for Christmas or are seeking to upgrade your old system, now is a great time to do so. AMD CPUs, Ryzen 5000 series, based on Zen 3 architecture, and Ryzen 7000 series, based on Zen 4, are currently on sale for the cheapest they have ever been (buying links below). These chips are Windows 11 compatible which means you won't have to worry about the OS' stringent requirements.
While Ryzen 5000 and Socket AM4 definitely offer far superior value compared to Ryzen 7000, the latter is on the newer AM5 platform which means you get the latest features like DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 support. Another very important thing to keep in mind is that the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs barring the 5000 G-series processors require a decicated discrete GPU for display output. However, Ryzen 7000 comes with its integrated 2CU RDNA 2 graphics.
Get AMD Ryzen at the links below:
Ryzen 9 5950X (16 core/32 thread)(MSRP: $799): $496.99 (Amazon US) ; $496.99 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 9 5950X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 8MB, L3 Cache: 64MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.9GHz, Base Clock: 3.4GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core/24 thread)(MSRP: $549): $340 (Amazon US) ; $347.49 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 9 5900X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 6MB, L3 Cache: 64MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5800X3D (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $449): $339.99 (Amazon US) ; $357.98 (Newegg US)
- Architecture: Zen 3D (Zen 3 with V-cache)
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 96MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.5GHz, Base Clock: 3.4GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $449): $249.00 (Amazon US) ; $236.99 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 7 5800X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 7 5700X (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $299): $199.96 (Amazon US) ; $199.96 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 7 5800X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.4GHz
- Default TDP: 105W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core/12 thread)(MSRP: $299): $159.00 (Amazon US) ; $163.98 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 5 5600X
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.7GHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 5 5600 (6 core/12 thread)(MSRP: $199): $136.99 (Amazon US)
Ryzen 5 5600
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 32MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock: 3.5GHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 7 5700G (8 core/16 thread)(MSRP: $359): $178.61 (Amazon US) ; $189.99 (Newegg US)
Ryzen 7 5700G
- Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 4MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock: 3.8GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 8
- Graphics clock: 1900 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Ryzen 5 5600G (6 core/12 thread)(MSRP: $259): $105.73 (Amazon US)
Ryzen 5 5600G
-
Architecture: Zen 3
- L2 Cache: 3MB, L3 Cache: 16MB
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock: 3.9GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Vega 7
- Graphics clock: 2000 MHz
- Default TDP: 65W
- Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth
Sales on SSDs, including NVMe drives, for boot drives, as well as CMR-based hard disks for NAS and Plex, are also live in case you are looking for storage options.
