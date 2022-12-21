Windows 11-ready AMD Ryzen 5000 & 7000 series CPUs get the biggest price cuts ever

If you are looking to build a PC for Christmas or are seeking to upgrade your old system, now is a great time to do so. AMD CPUs, Ryzen 5000 series, based on Zen 3 architecture, and Ryzen 7000 series, based on Zen 4, are currently on sale for the cheapest they have ever been (buying links below). These chips are Windows 11 compatible which means you won't have to worry about the OS' stringent requirements.

While Ryzen 5000 and Socket AM4 definitely offer far superior value compared to Ryzen 7000, the latter is on the newer AM5 platform which means you get the latest features like DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 support. Another very important thing to keep in mind is that the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs barring the 5000 G-series processors require a decicated discrete GPU for display output. However, Ryzen 7000 comes with its integrated 2CU RDNA 2 graphics.

Get AMD Ryzen at the links below:

Ryzen 9 5950X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 8MB, L3 Cache : 64MB

: 8MB, : 64MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.9GHz, Base Clock : 3.4GHz

: Up to 4.9GHz, : 3.4GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 9 5900X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 6MB, L3 Cache : 64MB

: 6MB, : 64MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.8GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.8GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Architecture : Zen 3D (Zen 3 with V-cache)

: Zen 3D (Zen 3 with V-cache) L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 96MB

: 4MB, : 96MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.5GHz, Base Clock : 3.4GHz

: Up to 4.5GHz, : 3.4GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 4MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.7GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.7GHz, : 3.8GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 4MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.4GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.4GHz Default TDP : 105W

: 105W Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Ryzen 5 5600X Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 3MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.7GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.7GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 32MB

: 3MB, : 32MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock : 3.5GHz

: Up to 4.4GHz, : 3.5GHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 7 5700G Architecture : Zen 3

: Zen 3 L2 Cache : 4MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 4MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.6GHz, Base Clock : 3.8GHz

: Up to 4.6GHz, : 3.8GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 8

: Vega 8 Graphics clock : 1900 MHz

: 1900 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Ryzen 5 5600G Architecture : Zen 3

L2 Cache : 3MB, L3 Cache : 16MB

: 3MB, : 16MB Max. Boost Clock : Up to 4.4GHz, Base Clock : 3.9GHz

: Up to 4.4GHz, : 3.9GHz Integrated Graphics : Vega 7

: Vega 7 Graphics clock : 2000 MHz

: 2000 MHz Default TDP : 65W

: 65W Thermal Solution (PIB): Wraith Stealth

Sales on SSDs, including NVMe drives, for boot drives, as well as CMR-based hard disks for NAS and Plex, are also live in case you are looking for storage options.

