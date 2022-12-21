LEGO Builder's Journey is free on the Epic Games Store today

LEGO Builder's Journey has dropped in as the seventh giveaway of the Epic Games Store's daily freebie holiday promotion. This is another game that is having its first appearance on Epic Games' long-running freebie slot.

Developed by Light Brick Studio, this Lego title is a puzzle experience that lets players break away from instructions to solve problems their own way thanks to its freebuilding nature. The title also ships with a Creative Mode that lets you build your own Lego models, with a separate photo mode included for taking glamor shots afterwards.

Its description by the developer is as follows:

Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey.

Normally costing $19.99, LEGO Builder's Journey is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for all PC gamers for 24 hours. Next up is the eighth giveaway of this daily promotion, which will be unveiled at 8am PT tomorrow, December 22. Judging by the hint, it may be something post-apocalyptic.