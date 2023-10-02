Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller is now available for only $99

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller lineup is now affordable like never before. The company has sliced the price of the Core model to just $99, giving users a 24% discount on its premium white gamepad with more features and better materials.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller - $99 | 24% off on Amazon US

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller is a slightly more affordable variant of Microsoft's flagship gamepad (also available with a 22% discount). It features tension-adjustable thumbsticks, rubberized grips, and shorter trigger locks. You can customize and remap buttons with the Xbox Accessories app and even change the color of the Xbox light. The controller has three customizable slots and a dedicated button to switch between profiles on the go.

Unlike regular Xbox Wireless Controllers powered by removable AA-sized batteries, the Elite Series 2 Core has a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge. In the box, you get a braided USB-C charging cable, two interchangeable thumbsticks, an adjustment tool, and an extra D-pad.

You can connect the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controllers to your Windows 10 or 11 PC, Xbox consoles (Series X|S and One), iPhone or iPad, and Android. The gamepad supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connection.

As a reminder, leaked documents recently revealed Microsoft's plans to release a new controller with extra features, such as an accelerometer, better vibration, quieter buttons and sticks, modular thumbsticks, and more. However, that gamepad is still far from its public debut, so a cheaper Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller may be a better option for those wanting something more advanced than the base gamepad you get with Xbox consoles.

