Windows 11's market share on Steam is down to 37%

Steam Logo on the Windows 11 stock wallpaper background

According to the latest reports, one out of four PC users run Windows 11 on their computer. However, things are slightly different in the gaming market, where Microsoft's latest operating system is much more popular. Valve has released its monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey results, revealing over 37% of gamers using Windows 11.

Disclaimer: Steam conducts a monthly survey to collect data about what kinds of computer hardware and software gamers are using. Participation in the survey is optional, and anonymous.

Windows 10 bounced back up after dipping below 56% in August 2023. The aging operating system now holds almost 57.97%, a 1.99 points increase over the previous month.

Windows 11 is in second place with 37.43% and a minus 1.79 points compared with August 2023. Windows 11 and 10 together hold more than 95% of all users on Steam, which will change soon as Valve plans to drop pre-Windows 10 versions in January 2024 due to the recent end of support for Chromium on Windows 7 and 8.

  1. Windows 10 64-bit - 57.97% (+1.99 points)
  2. Windows 11 - 37.43% (-1.79 points)
  3. Windows 7 64-bit - 1.23% (+0.21 points)
  4. Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.18% (-0.04 points)
  5. Windows 7 32-bit - 0.06% (-0.02 points)

Other operating systems on Steam have market shares similar to the now-unsupported Windows 7. 1.43% use macOS (0.14 points), and 1.63% use Linux (-0.19 points).

Here is the most popular hardware among Steam users:

Steam Hardware Survey - September 2023
Processors Intel AMD Microsoft
68.77% (+2.25) 31.19% (-2.24) 0.04% (-0.01)
Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores
34.99% (+2.74) 23.36% (-1.25) 19.51% (-0.87)
Memory 16GB 32GB 8GB

51.33% (+0.41)

 22.68% (+2.14) 14.39% (-1.37)
Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA RTX 3060 NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060

6.10% (+1.37)

 4.65% (-0.31) 4.57% (+0.38)
Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 12GB
31.11% (+1.26) 17.99% (+0.59)

14.8% (+1.9)
Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768
61.17% (+0.42) 16.61% (+1.76)

4.12% (-0.53)

You can find more information on the official Steam website.

