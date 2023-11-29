Netflix will give subscribers access to three Grand Theft Auto mobile games in December

Netflix has continued to expand its push into the video game industry. Today, it announced that subscribers to its premium video streaming service will soon be able to download and play mobile versions of three games in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series for no additional cost.

In a blog post, Netflix stated that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released for those subscribers on December 14 for iOS's App Store along with Android via the Google Play Store, and on the Netflix mobile app for both platforms.

Here's a reminder of the three games that are part of this package:

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

This announcement comes just a few days before Rockstar Games is expected to reveal the first trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which should happen in early December.