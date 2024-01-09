Alienware announces two new monitors for its QD-OLED range, including first 4K display

Alienware has announced two new gaming monitors at CES 2024 this week, both of which include their own world's first features which join its family of QD-OLED displays which launched originally at CES 2022.

The first screen on the left is the AW3225QF, which includes a curved 4K QD-OLED display including Dolby Vision HDR. It is also capable of going up to 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, and also allows for 120Hz performance on certain Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 games thanks to HDMI 2.1 FRL.

The display is designed to reduce reflections while preserving original colors, with true blacks and a peak luminance of up to 1000 nits. Dolby Vision HDR also bolsters this by giving brighter highlights and darker blacks. The display also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies to support variable refresh rate.

The second panel is the AW2725DF which has QHD resolution and supports a native refresh rate of 360Hz and the same 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time to prevent blur and ghosting. It also includes a fully adjustable ergonomic stand and slim base to reduce the desk footprint.

The monitor also supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black to give rich colors throughout and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technology to prevent choppy gameplay and broken frames.

Both monitors will be available in North America starting from 11th January 2024, and pricing is as follows:

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) will start at $1,199.99 (US) / $1,499.99 (CA).

Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF) will start at $899.99 (US) / $1,199.99 (CA)

Alienware also touts that both displays have an "infinite contrast ratio for incredible color detail" and also include Dell's ComfortView Plus which can reduce the amount of blue light emitted from the screens without sacrificing colors shown.