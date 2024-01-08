Samsung launches raft of new displays, including the Neo QLED 8k with next-gen AI processor

Samsung has announced a range of new displays today ahead of CES 2024 as part of its QLED, MICRO LED, OLED, and Lifestyle ranges, while also going on to say that this will also serve as the introduction point for its next-generation AI processor to "redefine the perception of smart display capabilities." This processor, dubbed the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, has a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as far as that of its predecessor as well as increasing the number of neural networks by eight times from 64 to 512.

The Neo QLED lineup of displays, including the 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV which is at the heart of Samsung's announcement, with many of its upcoming features being lauded as having "unprecedented performance upgrades" such as:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: Leverages NQ8 AI Gen3 for enhanced 8K upscaling, sharpening low resolution content so that it is displayed in ultra-high resolution.

AI Motion Enhancer Pro: Solves common issues in sporting contents — such as ball distortion — by streaming high-resolution sports matches through this feature powered by NQ8 AI Gen3. The feature automatically detects the sport type and uses deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro: Adds details to fast-moving scenes using AI to precisely control mini LEDs. By detecting the part of a scene that the human eye would naturally focus on and bringing it to the foreground, images appear more lifelike and three dimensional.

Infinity Air Design: Complements Neo QLED 8K’s impeccable picture quality with a screen only 12.9mm in depth, allowing for an immersive viewing experience that focuses on high resolution and outstanding sound quality. It is also offers a unique mirror effect in which the TV appears to hover in its surroundings.

2024 Q-Symphony: Allows users to connect multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to a TV or projector for perfect audio synchronization across shows, movies, and playlists. It’s a technology that perfectly synchronizes TV with wireless speakers and a soundbar.

Active Voice Amplifier Pro: A proprietary AI dialogue booster that utilizes exclusive deep-learning technology to significantly enhance dialogue and voices on screen. It separates voices from mixed audio, enhancing voice input so users can easily follow the conversation on screen at any volume.

In addition, Samsung is updating its TV operating system, Tizen OS, to the 2024 build which updates the user interface with new home screen and connectivity to user's Samsung accounts to save favourite channels and tailor suggested content. Additionally, there will be a new games controller launched by Performance Designed Products (PDP) at CES 2024, the first to be "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" including a dedicated button for launching the app.

In addition to the above, Samsung is updating its TVs with a new app called Samsung Daily+, which provides a variety of new features in one unified interface such as personal training, video consultations with vets, and multi-control with a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse across all compatible screens.

Samsung has also updated its OLED TV range with the new S95D TV, which can offer an ultra-large 77-inch display offering refresh rates up to 144Hz, which is also 20% brighter than previous models. The S90D and S85D will also be introduced with sizes ranging from 42 to 83 inches, and all of these screens will include its new 'OLED Glare Free' technology to reduce reflections while preserving colour accuracy.

Samsung has also updated its Frame television with new enhancements and artworks to display, as well as a variable refresh rate adjustment mode. The Premiere 8K projector is also available with it being the first to offer wireless connectivity, and the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector which includes Smart Edge Blending supporting seamless merging of projections from two devices to make one large screen.

Finally, Samsung has launched a few new soundbars to its lineup, with the Music Frame being compatible with SmartThings and being able to camouflage itself inside modern picture frames. The HW-Q990D includes a 11.1.4 channel configuration with Dolby Atmos and pass through of 4K 120Hz content, using AI to optimise sound. Lastly, the HW-S800D is an ultra-thin soundbar to fit in any space being a third of the depth of conventional soundbars at 1.6 inches.